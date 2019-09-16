Honestly, some of the best parts of “Battle At Big Rock,” the new short film that continues the story of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, come during the closing credits. The promise of dinosaurs swarming the face of the developed world is finally starting to arrive, and it holds the potential for some very cool storytelling, indeed.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, who helmed this new short film and who is once more taking the reins for the third installment in the new series, will be able to deliver on the promise of these snippets of found-footage-style dino action. Judging by the somewhat awkward staging of the short that precedes them, it’s very much uncertain. The story finds a family spending the night in their camper, only to have dinnertime interrupted by a hungry Nasutoceratops and its offspring. At least, that how it begins; like everything in the Jurassic World (and Jurassic Park) films, it all goes south pretty fast.

Still, it’s dinosaur carnage, albeit of the small-scale variety. And in this crazy world of ours, in which we must take our prehistoric confrontations with the present in all sorts of forms—be they cinematic or skeptical opinions on the facts of climate change from a disturbing number of political leaders—short films like this are the preferable option. So, we’ll take “Battle At Big Rock.”