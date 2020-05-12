There are two kinds of Weezer covers: the catchy, organic ones and the blatant nostalgia grabs. Recently, fans got a new entry in the former category when Rivers Cuomo performed a stripped-down cover of Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” during a Zoom webinar session. Check it out below.
Perhaps it’s the quarantine-induced video conferencing, or Cuomo’s giant bottle of hand sanitizer, or his pasty, indoor-kid beach getup, but there’s something about the Weezer frontman crooning alone on a piano that feels very appropriate for a Nirvana cover.
Look, it may not be much, but at least it isn’t this goddamn thing.
