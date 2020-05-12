Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Watch Rivers Cuomo cover Nirvana’s “Heart Shaped Box” during a Zoom session

Andrew Paul
Photo: John Medina (Getty Images), KMazur (Getty Images)

There are two kinds of Weezer covers: the catchy, organic ones and the blatant nostalgia grabs. Recently, fans got a new entry in the former category when Rivers Cuomo performed a stripped-down cover of Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” during a Zoom webinar session. Check it out below.

Perhaps it’s the quarantine-induced video conferencing, or Cuomo’s giant bottle of hand sanitizer, or his pasty, indoor-kid beach getup, but there’s something about the Weezer frontman crooning alone on a piano that feels very appropriate for a Nirvana cover.

Look, it may not be much, but at least it isn’t this goddamn thing.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

