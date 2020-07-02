Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Watch Pamela Adlon and Hannah Gadsby bake sad dog cakes in a remote episode of Nailed It!

Randall Colburn
Screenshot: Netflix

Netflix’s funny and cathartic Nailed It! has likely been a source of comfort in lockdown, if only to comfort those who keep fucking up their own stabs at baking. Today, the streamer released a special mini-episode of the cooking show that remotely pits Better Things star Pamela Adlon against boundary-pushing comedian Hannah Gadsby, two fans of the series.

The challenge? Bake a cake modeled after Gadsby’s dog, Douglas (the inspiration for her latest special). The result? As host Nicole Byer puts it: ahedgehog” and a “stack of pancakes.” Nailed It!, however, is as much about the journey as the destination, and Adlon’s mounting frustration serves as an amusing counterpoint to Gadsby’s charming befuddlement. Byer even gets to taste their creations, meaning Gadsby had to mail her cake all the way from Australia.

Watch the full episode below.

Better Things is currently streaming on Hulu, while Gadsby’s Nanette and Douglas can be watched on Netflix.

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

