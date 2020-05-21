Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Watch Maria Bamford share some sage advice and ER horror stories to the class of 2020

Andrew Paul
Screenshot: Adult Swim

The Class of 2020 is having a really rough go of it right now. A spiraling economic depression, a pandemic of historic proportions, Ruby Rose leaving Batwoman—it’s just not a great time to be graduating high school or college (or, just, like, living in general). With a deluge of big name digital commencement speeches hitting the internet recently—ranging from Jimmy Fallon to AOC to Beyoncé—it might be hard for some seniors to figure out which celeb and/or politician to turn to for advice. Thankfully, all-around great person Maria Bamford recently passed along some sage advice for curious minds looking towards an uncertain future.

Sponsored by Adult Swim, Bamford’s six-minute speech from a podium in what looks to be a dingy alleyway provides us with some great tips about becoming a young adult, from taking advice from everyone around you (no matter how awful or shitty) to what to do if your cervix is accidentally removed in the ER. Her audience in the clip also appears to be “School” in general, which just so happens to be the comedian lounging in a blow-up pool. It’s, you know, the sort of stuff you’d expect from Bamford at this point, which is never a bad thing.

