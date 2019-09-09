Photo: Lana Del Rey (Mike Coppola/Getty Images); Ariana Grande (Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey is the queen of melancholic songs awash in sultry vocals and ethereal vibes, the likes of which have cemented themselves as ballads for a sad girl’s afternoon. While promoting her brand new Norman Fucking Rockwell, she paid homage to another titan of the pop universe: Ariana Grande.



BBC Radio’s Live Lounge hosted Del Rey for a cover of Grande’s “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” which sounds as pleasantly stoned as Del Rey’s “Doin’ Time.” Do we wish she’d memorized the lyrics? Sure, but, c’mon, she’s a little busy these days.

As you can see above, Grande loved it. It’s not a surprise that Del Rey chose a Grande tune, either, what with her being a vocal fan of thank u, next. The two haven’t collaborated yet, but that’ll change later this week when their joint song with Miley Cyrus drops. Called “Don’t Call Me Angel,” it was recorded for the new Charlie’s Angels reboot coming out in November with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. With the apparent mutual respect between the two artists, maybe a more personal collaboration will happen down the line. We sure hope so.