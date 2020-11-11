Eels, “Are We Alright Again” Screenshot : YouTube

Yes, we’re asking you to essentially serve as an accessory to a crime. But in our defense, the song is pretty damn good.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, rock veterans EELS debuted the official music video for “Are We Alright Again” in conjunction with the release of its 13th full-length album, Earth To Dora. Directed by Greg Barnes, the video stars a seemingly clueless Jon Hamm who, like us, simply wants to wrap another hellish day in 2020 with a stiff drink and some soothing music. Over the course of four minutes you get to watch him do as much—and for what it’s worth, he seems to be really enjoying himself. In fact, he’s so into the breezy EELS track that he doesn’t notice the full-on heist (and a brief hostage situation) occurring in the background. And maybe that’s a good thing; the sight would have surely ruined the mood.

Hilarious theft aside, the folksy, feel-good track offers nothing but positive vibes, playful synth melodies, and a catchy chorus. This garbage barge fire of a year has thoroughly broken some of us, so the sunny tune feels somewhat timely. Are we alright again? Not quite yet, but this helps. “We could all use a little comfort from the past year. Perhaps this song can provide a little for you like it does for the guy in this video,” said band leader Mark Oliver Everett in a statement. So kick back with a cold one, be marginally mindful of your surroundings, and check out the video below.