Screenshot : YouTube

Now that digital communications are all the rage, the quarantined masses are reconnecting with the friends and former colleagues once lost to time and proximity. That’s true for the celebs, too, apparently, as Hollywood beefcake John Krasinski used his new good-news-only YouTube show to have a chat with his old Office co-star Steve Car ell . Now that A Quiet Place 2 has been delayed, he’s got some free time.

Carell, who sits before a framed Anchorman poster as his wife helps him access the teleconferencing software, chats with Amazon’s Jack Ryan about the communal comedy that made The Office so successful. Seminal e pisodes like “Dinner Party,” “Secret Santa,” and “Fun Run” get unpacked, as does Jim and Michael’s touching goodbye. “We’re starting a news network just for good news, and boy, are you good news,” Krasinski tells his old co-star .

That “news network” is Some Good News, which is comprised of stories and videos Krasinski received from Twitter followers after putting out a call for uplifting stories. “We are all going through an incredibly trying time, but, through all the anxiety, through all the confusion, all the isolation, and all the Tiger King, somehow the human spirit found a way to break through and blow us all away, ” he says.

He goes on to touch on love stories that transcend social distancing, as well as ones that honor the hard work of medical professionals (and lobster delivery men) the world over. He also interviews a cancer survivor named Coco, who shares her own experience as an immunocompromised person in the age of COVID-19 .

Watch the full thing above.

