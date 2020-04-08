Photo : Erika Goldring ( Getty Images )

Legendary songwriter John Prine died on Tuesday at the age of 73 due to complications from COVID-19, resulting in an outpouring of grief and remembrances from the artist’s fans and collaborators.

Bruce Springsteen, for example, said he was “crushed” on Tuesday night. “John and I were ‘ New Dylans’ together in the early 70s and he was never anything but the loveliest guy in the world,” he wrote . “ A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. ” Carole King lamented the loss of “a great songwriter.” Cat Stevens, Sheryl Crow, The Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir, among many others, also weighed in with kind words.

Other artists are taking their tributes a step further, sharing covers of cuts from the artist’s deep catalog that help demonstrate his impact on their own creative voices. Some of them have dropped in the hours since his death was announced, while others first emerged after he was first hospitalized on March 26.

We’ve collected a handful of them here.