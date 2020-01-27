Watch Hugh Grant and Matthew McConaughey read reviews of their movies to each other

Screenshot : Name The Review ( Rotten Tomatoes

“We’ve had almost identical careers in some ways,” Hugh Grant tells Matthew McConaughey in a new Rotten Tomatoes video in which the two actors read reviews of their respective films to each other. In a way, he’s not wrong, as Grant eventually turned his rom-com crown over to McConaughey, and “thank the lord,” Grant adds. The two actors are starring together for the first time in Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen, bringing the dissimilar pair together for the latest in the RT video series Name The Review.

“I don’t want to review [blank]; I want to live in it, and I want you to live in it with me,” McConaughey reads, quoting a review of Paddington 2. Grant gets that one wrong, and a clueless McConaughey misses a number of his own, despite Grant using charades to act out titles like Dazed And Confused and Contact. Later, Grant needs a few moments to pare down just which of his films “is the kind of movie where the big scene is a man shot out of a cannon into a vat of ice cream.”

Advertisement

Check out the video below to find out for yourself. O r if you just want to see Hugh Grant call Matthew McConaughey a “moron” a few times.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com