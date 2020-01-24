Watch Haim, Diplo, and Anderson .Paak have the time of their lives on The Price Is Right

Photo : CBS

At 65 years old, The Price Is Right is older than most people on this planet. And, with Drew Carey in it for the long haul, it will absolutely outlive us, its glittery wheel continuing to spin as the oceans boil outside. All this is to say that most of us don’t know what it’s like to live in a world without The Price Is Right, so to actually step into its hallowed halls would be exciting for anybody, no matter how famous or well-traveled. That was proven true this week as the long-running CBS series asked an impressive array of A-list musical acts to come on down. And come on down they did.

The sisters of Haim, for example, not only spun the wheel for themselves—Alana came out on top and was very excited about it—but also delivered a wicked drum solo for the gathered hopefuls.

Hip-hop luminary Anderson .Paak was equally hyped, sprinting from behind a drum set after a player came out on top of Check-Out.

The boys of Fall Out Boy weren’t quite as enthused as they cheered on a Secret X player, though they did offer some congratulatory hugs after she won. Someone tell them this is neither scene nor arm race—this is Price Is Right. You are not having fun unless you are screaming/gesticulating wildly.

Just look at Diplo, who perhaps had the most fun out of anybody. The producer not only was summoned from the crowd—using his real name, Thomas Wesley—but he also donned a stylistically appropriate tie-dye shirt declaring “Drew Carey is my favorite DJ.” So nerdy was the artist that Carey was forced to clarify that “it’s actually Diplo!” and not just your run-of-the-mill enthusiast. He also said hi to his cat and chickens while spinning the wheel, making it the first time we’ve ever related to Diplo.

Capping off the week’s celebrity appearances was Meghan Trainor, who was given the enviable task of displaying... A NEW CAR!

Very cool, Price Is Right. Now bring back Aaron Paul.

