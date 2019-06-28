Many major-league baseball teams have the crowd sing “Take Me Out To The Ball Game” for the stretch between the top and bottom halves of the seventh inning. That tradition started in Chicago, led by beloved broadcaster Harry Caray when he was still with the White Sox, who continued it after he left the South Side for the Cubs in 1982. Since Caray’s death in 1998, Wrigley Field has seen the song led by luminaries like Mike Ditka, Bill Murray, even Ozzy Osbourne.

Yesterday, though, the stretch was led by possibly the strangest singer yet: Cookie Monster, in Sesame Street’s 50th anniversary year. Some early tweets show CM on the field and practicing with Cubs organist Gary Pressy.

But when it came time for his big moment, though, Cookie Monster put his own spin on the classic, singing “Me don’t care if me ever get back” to the obvious delight of every kid (and adult grownup) in the crowd.

Luckily, the Cubs—currently in first place in the National League Central, we might add—are at an away game in Cincinnati tonight. Cookie Monster would be an extremely tough act to follow.