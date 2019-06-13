An unexpected bonus of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor has been his non-cinematic Thor appearances, outside of the Avenger movies: The series of shorts with his Australian roommate Darryl, for example, in which Thor learns how to communicate via electronic mail instead of by raven.

Endgame may be over, but we have one last bit of off-season Thor: a shot of Hemsworth, in bloated Thor mode in his trailer between takes, singing the Nine Inch Nails song “Hurt” (by way of Johnny Cash) and playing guitar. As Hemsworth explains on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, he was trying to get into depressed Thor’s mindset, and the gloomy song seemed like the perfect soundtrack. He does indeed appear to get choked up on the “Everyone I know goes away in the end” line, an appropriate sentiment for New Asgard-era Thor. Weirdly, neither Fallon nor Hemsworth mention that the original version of the song is by Nine Inch Nails, suggesting that the superior Cash cover has usurped it in the pop-culture lexicon.

Even this glimpse of Hemsworth’s interpretation makes us long for further adventures of his God Of Thunder, maybe with Thor becoming a member of the Guardians Of The Galaxy. But we’d happily take another Darryl video in the meantime as well.