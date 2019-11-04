Watch Bernie Sanders scoff at exorbitant sneaker resale prices

Bernie Sanders has made it his mission to establish himself as a man of the culture ahead of the 2020 election . Over the past few years , the presidential candidate’s sat down with Cardi B and Killer Mike, watched a furry fight a Jack Skellington cosplayer, and even joined Twitch. L ast week, Bernie showed some love to New York by sitting down with the Bodega Boys for an interview on Showtime’s Desus & Mero, where they spoke about weed, Cardi B, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.



Hilariously , Bernie Sanders was introduced to sneakerhead culture. During one segment, the hosts brought out a number of kicks, asking Bernie if they were “Bernie-approved drip ” before tasking him with guessing the resale value. His guess for a pair of Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 “Cactus Jacks”? $100. The answer: “$1,500. ” Bernie’s face falls.

“This is a status thing?” he asks after learning a pair of Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “Chicagos” go for $4,500. “It’s a flex,” Mero replies. “You’re not a big flexer?” asks Desus . Bernie , shaking his head like a father who just found out what his children spend their allowance on, offers a terse “no.”

His sneaker of choice? A modest $50 pair of New Balances .