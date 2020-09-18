Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Watch Baby Yoda vibe to the Schitt’s Creek and Curb themes in this Emmys music medley

allisonshoemaker
Allison Shoemaker
Filed to:Emmys
Illustration for article titled Watch Baby Yoda vibe to the iSchitt’s Creek/i and iCurb /ithemes in this Emmys music medley
Screenshot: YouTube (Fair Use)

Happy Emmys weekend! On Sunday, in what we can only assume will be a deeply strange ceremony, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will hand out their most high-profile awards of the year (though they’ve been doling out the Creative Arts Emmys all week; congrats to Emmy-winner Quibi, a phrase that will nestle comfortably against “Oscar-winner Suicide Squad in our brains forevermore.)

To celebrate—and because there’s a pandemic, free time abounds—musician Hans Cutiongco arranged music from all 16 nominees for Best Comedy Series and Best Drama series into a four-movement piece that is, frankly, bonkers good.

Cutiongco, joined only by surprisingly deft conductor and percussionist The Child, carefully strings together the themes to, compositions for, or diegetic songs from Curb Your Enthusiasm, Dead To Me, Insecure, Schitt’s Creek, The Good Place, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, What We Do In The Shadows, Better Call Saul, Killing Eve, Ozark, Stranger Things, Succession, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, and The Mandalorian. It’s hard to top the giddy highs of Cutiongco’s arrangement of Mya’s “Case Of The Ex,” but the sight of Baby Yoda enjoying a nice latte to the sound of the Curb theme is really something.

Lookit!:

Illustration for article titled Watch Baby Yoda vibe to the iSchitt’s Creek/i and iCurb /ithemes in this Emmys music medley
Screenshot: YouTube (Fair Use)
TV Club contributor Kate Kulzick, who also happens to be a professional violinist in real life, confirms that yes, Cutiongco is good. More surprising is that Baby Yoda—fine, sorry, The Child—is also good. According to Kate, it’s “some of the better [staged] TV/YouTube conducting” she’s seen in some time: “There’s a clear and distinct (and accurate) four pattern. Much better than most TV conductors. Hire that puppet!”

And it’s not just the conducting: “I’m confident he’s actually playing the right notes and everything with the puppet. I doubt he recorded the audio separately. Extra props for that, while making it cute.”

Enjoy all four movements in the video above, then check out our podcast Push The Envelope, in which managing editor Erik Adams, TV editor Danette Chavez, and editor-in-chief Patrick Gomez discuss all things Emmys.

Allison Shoemaker

Contributor, The A.V. Club and The Takeout. Allison loves TV, bourbon, and overanalyzing social interactions. Please buy her book, How TV Can Make You Smarter (Chronicle, 2020). It’s short!

