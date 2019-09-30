Watch an affecting trailer for the Terrence Malick-produced Lil Peep documentary

Screenshot : YouTube

Sebastian Jones and Ramex Silyan made waves at this year’s SXSW with Everyone’s Everything, an affecting documentary about the trailblazing, genre-defying rapper Lil Peep, who, in 2017, died from an overdose of fentanyl and Xanax at the age of 21. Among the film’s producers? Terrence Malick, who’s apparently a friend of Lil Peep’s family. Watch a trailer below.

Peep, who was born Gustav Elijah Åhr, blurred the lines between hip-hop, pop, emo, punk, and R&B with his woozy raps, which serve as some of the best cuts of the Soundcloud rap era. That particular brand of DIY, extremely online music —exemplified in some respects by Post Malone, who you’ll see in the trailer—is also dissected in the film.

Advertisement

Everybody’s Everything hits theaters in November.