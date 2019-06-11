By now you’ve seen Always Be My Maybe, the delightful new rom-com on Netflix written by and starring Ali Wong and Randall Park. At the very least, you’ve seen Keanu Reeves’ righteously glorified cameo in the film—which is easily the first time that a movie has been appreciatively horny enough for Keanu. At the very very least, you’ve seen the GIFs, so you know what’s up. Near the end of her segment on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Wong discussed working with the almighty acting god known as Keanu Reeves, who was only available to film his role for a few days because of his schedule on a little movie called John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. As such, Wong explains, “He hadn’t seen any footage” from Always Be My Maybe, so she “didn’t know how he was going to react.” But Reeves attended the premiere of the film and sat behind Wong, who could hear him laughing throughout the entire runtime.

Keanu Reeves gives 1000% to everything he does, from his acting to his action sequences, and it turns out that his laughter is no exception. Wong graciously demonstrated Reeves’ laugh for the Jimmy Kimmel Live! audience, and it is every bit as gloriously pronounced as everything else Reeves does. “It sounds very disingenuous, but if you spend time with Keanu, that’s his laugh,” says Wong. Okay, now someone get Keanu Reeves to do an impression of Ali Wong doing an impression of Keanu’s laugh.