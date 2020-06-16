Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Watch Alfonso Cuarón and Nicolas Winding Refn get roped into their kids’ TikTok dances

anandypaul
Andrew Paul
Illustration for article titled Watch Alfonso Cuarón and Nicolas Winding Refn get roped into their kids’ TikTok dances
Photo: Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images), Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

Kids these days sure do love them some TikTok—almost as much as film buffs love them some sprawling, ponderous films from prestige festival darlings like, say, Nicolas Winding Refn and Alfonso Cuarón. It stands to reason, then, that the children of the world’s greatest visual storytellers are fans of the viral video app, and would love to share that joy with their skeptical parents.

Therefore, it is without further ado that we share with you the glorious collision of worlds that is Refn and Cuarón (and, in one clip, Gangs Of Wasseypur’s Anurag Kashyap) patiently enduring cameos in their kids’ TikTok dance clips.

There’s just something truly beautiful about watching a man whose most recent project was a grueling 15-hour movie about humanity’s worst impulses attempt to keep up with his daughter’s choreography, or a two-time Academy Award winner for Best Director placidly eat cereal next to his child while she sways to Bhad Bhabie’s “Geek’d.”

And, hey, with Refn and Cuarón’s last projects respectively clocking in at 900 and 135 minutes, respectively, perhaps they could turn to their kids for some editing tips?

[via The Film Stage]

Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul is a contributing writer with work recently featured by NBC Think, GQ, Slate, Rolling Stone, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency. He writes the newsletter, (((Echo Chamber))).

