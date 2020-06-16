Photo : Kevork Djansezian ( Getty Images ) , Matt Winkelmeyer ( Getty Images )

Kids these days sure do love them some TikTok—almost as much as film buffs love them some sprawling, ponderous films from prestige festival darlings like, say, Nicolas Winding Refn and Alfonso Cuarón. It stands to reason, then, that the children of the world’s greatest visual storytellers are fans of the viral video app, and would love to share that joy with their skeptical parents.

Advertisement

Therefore, it is without further ado that we share with you the glorious collision of worlds that is Refn and Cuarón (and, in one clip, Gangs Of Wasseypur’s Anurag Kashyap) patiently enduring cameos in their kids’ TikTok dance clips .

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s just something truly beautiful about watching a man whose most recent project was a grueling 15-hour movie about humanity’s worst impulses attempt to keep up with his daughter’s choreography, or a two-time Academy Award winner for Best Director placidly eat cereal next to his child while she sways to Bhad Bhabie’s “Geek’d.”

And, hey , w ith Refn and Cuarón’s last projects respectively clocking in at 900 and 135 minutes, respectively, perhaps they could turn to their kids for some editing tips?

Advertisement

[via The Film Stage]

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com