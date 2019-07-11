Quirky, offbeat comedies like Lodge 49—one of our favorite shows of 2018—feel like a rarity in this era of Serious TV, so we were pleased when AMC renewed its near-mystical story of landlocked surfer Dud (the wonderful Wyatt Russell) for a second season last year. Today, ahead of its August 12 premiere, we’ve received a trailer for its sophomore outing.

The gang’s all here—and so is Cheech Marin—in the clip, which, like the show, is light on plot and heavy on character. Ernie (Brent Jennings), Blaise (David Pasquesi), Connie (Linda Emond), and Scott (Eric Allan Kramer), the nucleus of the fraternal order at the show’s center, are all on hand, as is Dud’s charming, stubbornly persistent optimism.

A plot synopsis for the season reads that, with the Ancient and Benevolent Order of the Lynx “suffering under new rule by an ill-suited leader,” Dud “believes he is the key to restoring the Lodge to its former grandeur and putting the rightful king on the throne.”

Watch the trailer above.