Watch a trailer for The Nest, the new film from Martha Marcy May Marlene's Sean Durkin

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsThe NestJude LawSean DurkinCarrie CoonTrailer
Screenshot: IFC Films

In the nine years since Sean Durkin released the incredible Martha Marcy May Marlenethe young director’s produced films by his Borderline Films brethren, took a detour into TV, and knocked out a Sharon Van Etten music video. Now, he’s returning to the big screen with The Nest, a domestic drama starring the formidable duo of Jude Law and Carrie Coon.

Set in the ‘80s, the movie plants its central couple in a palatial estate in England after years spent living in the American suburbs. Opulence comes to define their lives, but the bank withdrawals aren’t matching the deposits, causing fissures in their marriage that reveal dark secrets. Anybody who’s seen the impact financial woes can have on a relationship will break out in hives after watching the latest trailer, which you can catch below.

The Nest arrives in theaters this Friday, September 18, but, since some very smart people don’t think it’s a good idea to go to the theater right now, we’d recommend waiting for it to hit VOD on November 17.

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

