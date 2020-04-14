Watch a trailer for Starz's Hightown, a new murder mystery produced by Jerry Bruckheimer

Photo : Starz

Jerry Bruckheimer, who recently helped bring his Bad Boys franchise back to life, is an executive producer of Hightown, an 8-episode murder mystery that debuts on Starz next month. Today, the network dropped the first trailer for the series, which was slated to premiere at this year’s SXSW festival

Advertisement

Set in Cape Cod, the series follows a self-destructive addict played by Chicago Fire’s Monica Raymund as she intertwines herself in a criminal investigation after stumbling upon a dead body on the beach. James Badge Dale co-stars as an obsessive lawman, while Riley Voelkel, Shane Harper, and Amaury Nolasco round out the show’s ensemble of heavies and ne’er-do-wells.

As the trailer makes clear, Hightown’s exploration of addiction carries through both the mystery and the extended oceanside world , which encompasses both the idyllic and unsavory.

Rebecca Cutter, an alum of Gotham and The Mentalist, created the series, and the first two episodes come helmed by Rachel Morrison, who scored an Oscar nomination for her cinematography work on Dee Rees’ Mudbound.

Advertisement

Hightown washes up on Starz’s shores on May 17.