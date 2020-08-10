Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Watch a trailer for Robin's Wish, a documentary about Robin Williams' last days

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Illustration for article titled Watch a trailer for iRobins Wish/i, a documentary about Robin Williams last days
Photo: Peter Kramer (Getty Images)

It wasn’t until after Robin Williams’ autopsy that doctors discovered the actor was battling a deadly neurodegenerative disorder, one that left him struggling with anxiety, insomnia, and, per his widow, “scary altered realities.” Called Lewy Body Dementia, it will be explored alongside Williams’ final days in a new documentary, Robin’s Wish.

“Armed with the name of a brain disease I’d never heard of, I set out on a mission to understand it, and that led me down my unchosen path of advocacy,” Susan Schneider Williams, the actor’s widow, said in a statement. “With invaluable help from leading medical experts, I saw that what Robin and I had gone through finally made senseour experience matched up with the science. And what I discovered along the way was bigger than me, and bigger than Robin. The full story was revealed during the making of this film and it holds the truth that Robin and I had been searching for.”

Watch the trailer below.

Tyler Norwood’s documentary will arrive on digital and VOD platforms on September 1.

[via Rolling Stone]

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

