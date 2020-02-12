Watch a trailer for Pete Davidson's first Netflix comedy special

Photo : Axelle/Bauer-Griffin ( Getty Images )

While you dunk on Pete Davidson for his nightmarish photoshoots, $1 million NDAs, and vocal disdain for colleges in “in the middle of fucking nowhere, ” the SNL star continues to date the most beautiful women in the world, star in James Gunn movies, and sit courtside with a Safdie brother. Davidson is winning, as they say, and his streak will no doubt continue after the his Judd Apatow-directed movie wins over the haters at this year’s SXSW.

First, however, the comedian will release his own Netflix special, Alive From New York, which was filmed at New York City’s Gramercy Theatre and premieres later this month. In the special’s accompanying trailer, Davidson chats about the gay friends he likes and the one he doesn’t trust. “It’s that gay dude that’ll run up on your girlfriend and squeeze her boobs and slap her ass and be like, ‘Damn girl, you look great!” he cracks . “I don’t find that fuckin’ funny, like at all. I’m sorry. Like, I’m all for the gayness — it doesn’t mean I’m against gayness — it’s just: You just get to slap ass on a technicality?”

Pete Davidson: Alive From New York will begin smooching your Netflix queue on Tuesday, February 25.