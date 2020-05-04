Screenshot : Netflix ( YouTube

“This is totally me, unplugged, for the first time,” former First Lady Michelle Obama declares at the end of the official trailer for Becoming, a documentary Netflix is dropping this Wednesday after announcing it la st week. Directed by Nadia Hallgren, the inspirational film follows Obama as she engages with local communities of young women on a 34-city tour. A press release describes it as a portrait of Obama “ during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House.”

As the below trailer makes clear, the documentary will also explore Obama’s upbringing on Chicago’s South Side, as well as the promise-laden early years of she and Barack Obama’s relationship .

“Those months I spent traveling —meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe —drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with,” Obama says in a statement. “In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams. We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of ‘becoming,’ many of us dared to say our hopes out loud.”

Becoming premieres on Wednesday, May 6.