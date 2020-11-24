Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Watch a trailer for HBO Max's new docuseries about UFO cult Heaven's Gate

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Screenshot: HBO Max

Lacking in good cult content now that the dueling NXIVM documentaries have wrapped? Good news: HBO Max will soon launch a four-episode docuseries about Heaven’s Gate, the UFO cult that resulted in the largest mass suicide on U.S. soil. A trailer for the series dropped today.

Heaven’s Gate: The Cult Of Cults features never-before-seen footage and first-person accounts to explore how smart, stable people were drawn into a movement that believed its members would literally turn into aliens and board a spaceship to heaven. Expect a deep look into the lives of its enigmatic leaders, Marshall Applewhite and Bonnie Nettles, whose stories were even stranger than you’d imagine.

There’s more to this one than the Nikes. Check out the trailer below:

All four episodes of Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults come to HBO Max on Friday, December 4.  

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

