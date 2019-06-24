Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

Earlier this year, JAY-Z and Meek Mill launched a criminal justice reform organization, itself an extension of the awareness the rappers have brought to the controversial cases of Kalief Browder and Trayvon Martin. Later this summer, the pair’s efforts will continue with the release of Free Meek, a docuseries centered around Meek Mill’s own experiences with the justice system.



“For about a decade, [Meek Mill has] been stalked by a system that considers the slightest infraction a justification for locking him back inside,” JAY-Z wrote in a New York Times op-ed back in 2017, in which the rapper detailed how minor offenses have routinely, unfairly been used against him. It’s a complicated story that, in addition to encompassing alleged corruption in both the police force and the courts, serves as a microcosm of what JAY-Z and his collaborators believe to be a pattern of injustice. A multi-part docuseries seems like a good vessel for unpacking its cultural, economic, and societal implications.

Advertisement

Learn more in the below trailer, which arrives ahead of the series’ August 9 premiere on Amazon Prime Video.