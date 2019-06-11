The end of today’s Nintendo Direct presentation from E3 came with a major surprise: a brief trailer for a sequel to The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild, which is now in development.



There’s not too much in the way of details in here. We see Link and Zelda exploring a cavern by torchlight, and some sort of evil appears to be unleashed upon Hyrule, as is its wont. Given the art style and that we see a wide shot of what appears to be the same version of Hyrule from the first game, it’s possible that this game will build upon its predecessor’s existing map and assets, similar to how Majora’s Mask did with Ocarina Of Time.

The original Breath Of The Wild came out back in 2017, and was one of the best games ever made, so a return to this version of Hyrule will be very welcome for most gamers. (Those who prefer a more traditional dungeon-crawling Zelda experience will have to satisfy themselves with the upcoming Zelda: Link’s Awakening remake.)

There’s no word yet on when to expect this sequel, but it looks like sooner or later we’ll get the chance to get electrocuted and fall off a mountain all over again.