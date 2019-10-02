Watch a new trailer for Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite ahead of our free screening next week

Didn’t you hear? Everybody’s talking about Bong Joon-ho’s Palme D’Or-winning Parasite, especially now that The A.V. Club is hosting a free screening of the critically acclaimed movie—we praised its “lunatic genre alchemy” and capacity for “pure diabolical fun ”—next Thursday, October 10 . In advance of that screening, and the film’s limited release later this month, a new trailer’s here to perplex the hell out of you .

Unlike most trailers in the modern age, the clip keeps the film’s plot details and twists mostly hidden, focusing instead on a beautiful, disorienting assault of images that set an uneasy atmosphere for what’s apparently a trip of a film.

We’re partnering with the Chicago International Film Festival and the film’s distributor, Neon, for the screening, which you can RSVP for here. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the AMC River East for the 7 p.m., though you’ll want to arrive early as RSVPs will only be held until 6:30 p.m. Trust us , you’re going to want to get a good seat for this one.