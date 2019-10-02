Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Watch a new trailer for Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite ahead of our free screening next week

Randall Colburn
Didn’t you hear? Everybody’s talking about Bong Joon-ho’s Palme D’Or-winning Parasite, especially now that The A.V. Club is hosting a free screening of the critically acclaimed movie—we praised its “lunatic genre alchemy” and capacity for “pure diabolical fun”—next Thursday, October 10. In advance of that screening, and the film’s limited release later this month, a new trailer’s here to perplex the hell out of you.

Unlike most trailers in the modern age, the clip keeps the film’s plot details and twists mostly hidden, focusing instead on a beautiful, disorienting assault of images that set an uneasy atmosphere for what’s apparently a trip of a film.

We’re partnering with the Chicago International Film Festival and the film’s distributor, Neon, for the screening, which you can RSVP for here. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the AMC River East for the 7 p.m., though you’ll want to arrive early as RSVPs will only be held until 6:30 p.m. Trust us, you’re going to want to get a good seat for this one.

About the author

Randall Colburn
Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

