Watch a new trailer for Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite ahead of our free screening next week

Didn’t you hear? Everybody’s talking about Bong Joon-ho’s Palme D’Or-winning Parasite, especially now that The A.V. Club is hosting a free screening of the critically acclaimed movie—we praised its “lunatic genre alchemy” and capacity for “pure diabolical fun”—next Thursday, October 10. In advance of that screening, and the film’s limited release later this month, a new trailer’s here to perplex the hell out of you.
Unlike most trailers in the modern age, the clip keeps the film’s plot details and twists mostly hidden, focusing instead on a beautiful, disorienting assault of images that set an uneasy atmosphere for what’s apparently a trip of a film.
We're partnering with the Chicago International Film Festival and the film's distributor, Neon, for the screening