Watch a manic trailer for Netflix's animated The Willoughbys adaptation

Randall Colburn
Screenshot: Netflix (YouTube)

Warm on the heels of its yuletide family flick Klaus scoring an Oscar nomination, Netflix has dropped a trailer The Willoughbys, a visually sumptuous adaptation of Lois Lowry’s 2008 book that first evokes The Royal Tenenbaums before transforming into a peripatetic road film.

Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Terry Crews, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski and Ricky Gervais lend their voices to the manic story, which looks wildly ambitious in the way it encompasses a myriad of vivid locales and character designs.

“Convinced they’d be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation,” reads a synopsis. “The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family.”

The Willoughbys careens into your queue on April 22. 

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

