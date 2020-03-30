Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Watch a man lose his mind rapping Dr. Seuss' Fox In Socks over Dr. Dre beats

Reid McCarter
Screenshot: Wes Tank (YouTube)

Eager as we all are to discover new ways to entertain ourselves at home, it was only a matter of time before someone started recording themselves rapping children books and uploading the results to YouTube. With the sense that all of this must come to pass eventually, then, we are here to present you with Wes Tank sitting in front of a microphone with a copy of Dr. Seuss’ Fox In Socks, gradually appearing to lose his mind interpreting its text as new lyrics to Dr. Dre’s “What’s The Difference” and “Let Me Ride.”

While initially eager to get the book’s words out right now, while this fucking weed is in him, the video shows the mental toll taken on someone who seems to realize, verse by verse, that he’s committed to seeing through the sort of funny, tossed-off idea that has a really hard time sustaining itself for five entire minutes.

Partway through, Wes’ voice starts rising in theatrical Tim Curry-in-Rocky Horror tones as he navigates twisting passages filled with words like “crows,” “nose,” “rose,” and “grows.” Eventually the instrumental shifts from “What’s The Difference” to The Chronic’s “Let Me Ride” as Wes is shaking his head frantically. He seems to regain energy here, riding the drum loop and bass line through to the end of Fox In Socks and into his deliverance from what ultimately comes across like a self-imposed punishment.

At the end of the video, Wes drops the book on his desk. “Fox in socks, our game is done, sir,” he says. “Thank you for a lot of fun, sir.” In recognition of his sacrifice to the gods of dumb internet videos, we say thank you as well for the hype-ass (Dr. Seuss) lyrics and dope beats.

[via Milwaukee Record]

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Reid McCarter

