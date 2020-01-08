Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Watch a kaleidoscopic, action-packed trailer for Netflix's Locke & Key

Randall Colburn
 and Shannon Miller
Screenshot: Netflix (YouTube)

Welcome to Keyhouse. The journey was undoubtedly a bumpy one—a tanked Fox pilot and a false start at Hulu count as significant speed bumps. But the series adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s best-selling comic has arrived safely to Netflix, and the brand new trailer shows the Locke family settling into their new Victorian-style digs. And it’s only a little haunted, but that’s likely the least of their worries.

In case you aren’t familiar with the IDW comic book that inspired the series, here’s Netflix’s official synopsis:

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakensand will stop at nothing to steal them.

The trailer exudes some serious YA vibes in its early going, but soon reveals a darker core awash in spirits, danger, and a healthy dose of blood, all set against sumptuous, sprawling locales—seaside cliffs, kaleidoscopic corridors, and overstuffed libraries. Watch it below.

Locke & Key stars Scandal’s Darby Stanchfield, It’s Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Bill Heck, and Sherri Saum. All 10 episodes begin streaming on Netflix February 7.

