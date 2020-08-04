Screenshot : Stuntwoman

“There’s no way to practice a car hit besides getting hit by a car, ” says one of the many daredevils featured in Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story, a bruising new documentary unpacking the precarious art of getting blown up, set on fire, and mangled in vicious car wrecks. Michelle Rodriguez, who’s spent plenty of time with stunt coordinators on the Fast & Furious sets, narrates April Wright’s film .

Directors Paul Verhoeven, Paul Feig, and Anne Fletcher share their own experiences on the topic, while TCM staple Ben Mankiewicz offers an educational glimpse into the early days of female stunt work. The actual stunt experts highlighted in the documentary include alums of Wonder Woman, John Wick, Total Recall, True Lies, Black Panther, and Venom, among other films.

Check out the trailer below.

“These unheralded heroines are the generations of stuntwomen who risked their lives in front of the camera, while behind it they fought for equal rights with male stunt performers, battled sexism and harassment, sustained life-threatening injuries and returned to the fray after each battle,” reads a statement from the producers (via Deadline).

Stuntwomen crashes onto digital platforms on September 22.