Now here’s something cool: the folks over at Reddit’s r/ObscureMedia forum have dug up a weird old anime short from 1975 about the very real phenomenon of UFOs called That’s A UFO! The Flying Saucer. It’s subtitled, about 15 minutes long, and you can watch it above.

The “documentary” short comes from Toei Animation, the studio behind Dragon Ball and Sailor Moon and was created for 1975's 12th annual Toei Cartoon Festival, where the studio premieres theatrical versions of its popular series during school breaks. The film covers a number of historical UFO encounters, such as the 1948 Mantell UFO Incident, and the preceding year’s Kenneth Arnold sighting. The histories of these sightings are detailed, before diving into exactly what the UFOs look like, how they function, and what’s going on with the blueish-green dudes inside.

It’s a well-produced, fun way to spend a quarter of an hour, and given all we’ve learned about the Navy’s UFO sightings over the past year or so, it might be about time for a sequel.

