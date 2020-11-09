Titans Photo : DC

In what constitutes a wholly unexpected (and yet arguably well-earned) victory for Titans, the show that dared to say “fuck Batman,” the former DC Universe exclusive is now going to air on TNT—the very same TNT that rejected it four years ago. Granted, it’s only going to be for a few days over the Thanksgiving holiday, but still. Nothing says “I’m a former sidekick who now demands respect” like temporarily moving from a niche streaming service to a regular TV network. (“Fuck Batman” is also a good way to say that you’re a former sidekick who now demands respect, actually.)

Advertisement

Titans is now part of the HBO Max family, and it’s appearance on TNT will actually be part of a larger cross-promotion initiative from Warner Media. As reported by Variety, Titans and Kaley Cuoco’s The Flight Attendant (another recent HBO Max exclusive) will air on TNT, TBS, and truTV during the cleverly named “Thanksgiving To The HBO Max” block (it works on a couple of levels) from November 26 to November 29, as will DC movies Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman, plus a preview of Melissa McCarthy’s HBO Max original Superintelligence and a “curated marathon” of Big Bang Theory episodes in honor of Cuoco and The Flight Attendant. There will also be on-screen QR codes offering viewers seven-day trials of HBO Max in case you like Titans but would rather watch it on your own time—within a seven-day period, of course.

Variety has the full schedule for Thanksgiving To The HBO Max, which naturally includes a bunch of Friends and Impractical Jokers marathons, but regular TNT/TBS/truTV will expect that stuff anyway. It’d bad enough that the networks are going this long without Step Brothers. Though, to be fair, Step Brothers does rule.

