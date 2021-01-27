Warner Bros. teases HBO Max releases of Dune, The Suicide Squad, Sopranos prequel, and more

(Clockwise) The Many Saints Of Newark, The Suicide Squad, Space Jam 2 Screenshot : Warner Bros.

It was announced in December that Warner Bros. will, in a shocking move, drop all of its 2021 movies on HBO Max the same day they’ll hit theaters. They’ll only be there for 30 days, sure, but that hasn’t stopped filmmakers like Christopher Nolan and studios like Legendary from fiercely criticizing the decision. T heir words, however , have fallen on deaf ears, as Warner Bros. has today shared a sizzle reel teasing all the films that will debut on the streamer this year. And Legendary ’s Dune is right up top. Will an HBO Max release “kill the franchise,” as director Denis Villeneuve portends? We hope not.

The brief clip also includes footage of Michael Gandolfini, son of the late James Gandolfini, as a young Tony Soprano in David Chase’s Sopranos prequel, The Many Saints of Newark. You can also catch fresh footage from James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and James Wan’s Malignant, as well as Mortal Kombat, Space Jam 2, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and King Richard, in which Will Smith stars as the father and coach of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

What’s missing? The Matrix 4, though a title card confirms that it’s still set to arrive as part of the HBO Max deal in 2021.

Watch it below: