Warner Bros. postpones Wonder Woman 1984, In The Heights

L to R: Wonder Woman 1984 and In The Heights Screenshot : YouTube

Per Variety, Warner Bros. is postponing their entire slate of upcoming releases with Wonder Woman 1984 as its top priority. The superpowered sequel will be (hopefully) heading to theaters August 14. The rest of its new release block , including the highly anticipated stage-to-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In The Heights, has been postponed without a new premiere date as of now. Other temporarily shelved titles include the animated Scoob and James Wan’s thriller, Malignant.

There has been some concern as to whether or not Warner Bros. would follow the alternative path set by other Hollywood studios and release some of their titles via VOD or dedicated streaming services. With Wonder Woman 1984—previously scheduled to fly into theaters June 5 after being pushed back from its original November 2019 release—being the only film with a firm box office premiere, the option is still theoretically on the table for the remaining benched films . Diana Prince, however, was always going to get the big screen treatment.

“When we greenlit Wonder Woman 1984, it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on Aug. 14,” Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman, explained in a statement released on Tuesday . “We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then.”

While the news of In The Heights’ postponement doesn’t come as a real shock , it’s still a substantial blow to a fandom that has had to watch the long-gestating project sit in developmental purgatory since 2011. This block of delays is the first major indication that studios are not totally confident that theaters will reopen in June, per original predictions.

