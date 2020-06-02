Photo : Just Mercy ( Warner Bros. )

Destin Daniel Cretton’s Just Mercy didn’t get a ton of attention when it received a wide theatrical release earlier this year (which is surprising because it has so many famous actors ), but Warner Bros. is giving the movie another chance to reach people because of its unfortunately timely story about racial injustice in America. The movie is based on a memoir written by attorney Bryan Stevenson, who is played by Michael B. Jordan, and it takes place in the ‘80s as Jordan’s Stevenson tries to set up a legal practice in Alabama that’s specifically designed to help with death row appeals. He quickly takes on a case from a prisoner (Jamie Foxx) who is being railroaded for a murder he did not commit, but rather than trying to solve the murder and prove that his client is innocent, Jordan spends the movie fighting against the systemic issues in the legal system.

As reported by ABC News, Warner Bros. is making Just Mercy free to rent on digital movie platforms for the rest of the month, explaining in a statement that the company “[believes] in the power of story” and thinks that giving it out for free is a way to provide a resource that can help people learn more about “the systemic racism that plagues our society.” Warner Bros. also shared this statement in a Twitter post that included a mention of the Equal Justice Initiative, an organization founded by Stevenson that fights to end mass incarceration and racial injustice.

