Warn Terry: A Reno 911! revival is heading to Quibi

Photo : YouTube

It’s been ten years since we last checked in with the Reno County Sheriff’s Department, thanks to a rather abrupt ending to the hit Comedy Central mock-umentary series, Reno 911! We can only assume that Nevada’s finest has spent the time keeping the city in relative order, in between filming cringe-inducing PSAs and beefing with the local fire department. Quibi plans to lift the veil of uncertainty with a revival of the predominately improvised Cops parody, per a report from Variety.

Original series creators and cast members Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon, and Kerri Kenney-Silver are returning to write and star in Reno 911!’s seventh season while Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg, and Stacey Sher are attached as executive producers. Comedy Central productions will step in to produce. The cast will be announced at a later date, though Lennon did mention his excitement to reunite with his old cast mates. “Reno 911! holds a special place in our hearts, and it will be a delight to get the original cast back together for ‘re-boot goofin,’” Lennon said. “Hopefully Nick Swardson can still roller skate. Quibi’s short format seems custom made for our show.”

For six year, Reno 911! was a Comedy Central favorite fueled largely by witty, off-the-cuff dialogue, regular visits from some of comedy’s biggest mainstays, and a cast of players that quickly established a rhythm that made watching this group of thoroughly incompetent cops significantly easier. Starring Lennon, Garant, Kenney-Silver, Niecy Nash, Cedric Yarb ro ugh, Wendy McLendon-Covey, Carlos Alazraqui, and later Mary Birdsong, Joe Lo Truglio, and Ian Roberts, the show amassed such a lively fan base that a Reno 911! film was released in 2007. It’s difficult to predict exactly who could come back—Deputies Garcia, Johnson and Kimball were technically killed off in a crash—but the new home could be the ideal excuse for a fresh start for all. And other shows have walked back previous endings out of convenience before, right , Will & Grace? Besides, convoluted dream sequences or shit-talking ghost cops would not be the weirdest things to happen in Reno.

Quibi launches in April 2020 and subscribers can choose between a regular subscription for $4.99 or the ad-free version for $7.99. You can check out our steadily growing roster of Quibi original content for a look at what they plan on offering thus far . But before you do that, please reacquaint yourselves with Terry below. Just don’t eat his tacos.