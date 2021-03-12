Say what you will about YouTubers, but they sure know how to spend their money. We’ve previously seen the internet’s video stars invest their earnings in a rehomed Battlebot, a hovercraft bar, a way-too-big balloon, and a grenade complete with the ATM it was thrown into. Now we have Allen Pan of YouTube channel Sufficiently Advanced, a guy who’s decided that the best use of his pandemic stimulus check is to buy a robotic exoskeleton so he can try to wield a giant anime-style sword.

In a video documenting this decision, Pan gets a welder to create a 50 pound sword modeled after the one used by Cloud in Final Fantasy VII. Because the distribution of this weight makes it impossible for most non-cartoon people to actually use the thing with any kind of martial grace, Pan decides he needs a little help. So, he buys a used, $900 camera-stabilizing exoskeleton, the idea inspired by the powersuits worn by the characters in Edge Of Tomorrow, in order to manage his huge sword.

Pan modifies the suit to better absorb the extra weight, straps a bungee cable to the center of the sword, then, at long last, is able to hoist his absurd weapon well enough that he can use it to beat the hell out of a television. “I have the power of god and anime on my side!” Pan yells in triumph.

Still, the sword i s awkward enough for Pan to use, even with his exoskeleton, that he decides to see how his ingenuity measures up to a big muscly guy’s natural strength. He recruits an enormous dude who manages to use the giant sword to crush watermelons, coconuts, and an entire table with the blade.



Is all of this ridiculous? Sure! But we think it’s far better for Pan to use his money and fame to investigate ways for all of us to become brooding environmental terrorists ready to retake the planet from evil corporations than whatever some other YouTubers get up to.



