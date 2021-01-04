Screenshot : YouTube

Marvel is putting its weirdest foot forward with WandaVision, the first of many TV projects the studio has developed for Disney+. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their respective roles as Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch) and Vision, the MCU’s delightfully odd—and, it must be said, very doomed—romantic pairing. Using classic TV sitcom styles and tropes, WandaVision finds the super-powered couple’s idealized lives slowly interrupted by evidence that their world is not what it seems. The new teaser for the series debuts a vintage TV theme song penned by EGOT champs and songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez:



The nine-episode Marvel series premieres January 15 on Disney+, and also features the return of MCU stars Randall Park (as Jimmy Woo), Kat Dennings (as Darcy Lewis), and Teyonah Parris (as Monica Rambeau). Additional stars include Kathryn Hahn, Debra Jo Rupp (of That ’70s Show fame , which seems relevant), and Fred Melamed. WandaVision was directed by Matt Shakman and scripted by Jac Schaeffer, who also received story credit for Marvel’s Black Widow—which will hopefully hit theaters sometime this year following delays due to the ongoing pandemic..