WandaVision Photo : Disney+

The early hook on Disney+’s WandaVision, before everyone started arguing about which classic Doctor Strange villain Kathryn Hahn is supposed to be, was that each episode covered a decade or so of sitcom history. The show hasn’t totally stuck with that as its larger mysteries have spiraled out (Is she Mephisto? Is she Nightmare? Is she Master Pandemonium?), but Marvel has just released a teaser for this week’s episode that makes it pretty clear just how close we’re getting to the endgame (so to speak). See, after last week’s Malcolm In The Middle riff, this teaser indicates that the show will have transitioned into more of a Modern Family thing for the next episode, with Wanda doing a “talking head” interview straight to the camera.

It seems like it’ll be a fun gag for the episode to be built around, but here’s the thing about WandaVision catching up with a very modern (so to speak) sitcom trope: Where does it go from here? This will be the seventh episode of the series, meaning there are two more after this, and unless WandaVision starts inventing future sitcom tropes to pay homage to, it seems fairly safe to assume that there will be nowhere left to go but into more wild superhero horror from here.