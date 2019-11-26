Walton Goggins and Peter Dinklage think they're Jesus in this Three Christs trailer

More than two years after it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, Three Christs will soon allow the greater public to see Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage, Bradley Whitford, Walton Goggins, Stephen Root, and Julianna Margulies in one movie.

But what is Three Christs? Well, it’s a psychological drama based on Milton Rokeach’s book The Three Christs Of Ypsilanti, a chronicle of a doctor who put three men who believed they were the Lord and Savior—all suffering from suffering from paranoid schizophrenia—in the same room. The trailer presents the film as heartwarming, but Rokeach himself grew to be self-critical of his experiment in later years . “I really had no right, even in the name of science, to play God and interfere round the clock with their daily lives, ” he wrote in a later edition of the book.

There’s a schmaltzy, condescending tone to the trailer, but we’ll take Walton Goggins however we get him. Watch it below.

Three Christs hits theaters and VOD on January 10.