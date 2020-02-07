"Violent" and "depraved" Texas Chain Saw reboot a go from producer Fede Álvarez

Screenshot : The Texas Chainsaw Massacre ( YouTube

Last September, we reported on a Texas Chain Saw Massacre reboot produced by Don’t Breathe director Fede Álvarez, who recently inked a massive deal with the studio Legendary. Now, Variety reports that Álvarez has found the filmmakers he wants to helm this revisitation of the Leatherface “mythos.”

Ryan and Andy Tohill, who made their feature debut with U.K. thriller The Dig in 2018, will oversee the reboot, and Álvarez sounds mighty excited. “The Tohill’s vision is exactly what the fans want,” Alvarez said in a statement. “It’s violent, exciting and so depraved that it will stay with you forever.” Sounds fun, but you’ll excuse us “fans” if we’re still shooing the stink of Texas Chainsaw 3D and Leatherface from our noses.

Variety doesn’t have much in the way of plot details, but back in September the project was described as being, a la David Gordon Green’s Halloween, a direct sequel to the 1974 original. And, just as Blumhouse did with Michael Myers, Legendary hopes to “relaunch the franchise all over again.” Shall we expect Leatherface Kills in 2023? We’re so tired.



The original is still perfect, by the way.

