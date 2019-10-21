Vin Diesel gets shot in the face in the Bloodshot trailer

To watch the trailer for Sony’s Bloodshot is to remind one’s self that Vin Diesel was absolutely made for this shit.

It was last year that we learned Diesel would star in the adaptation of the long-running Valiant comic, playing a dead guy who gets reanimated as an enhanced super-soldier via nanomachines, which assume the real Diesel already has swimming through his blood. And, yeah, we get to see Diesel’s super-powered after getting sliced, stabbed, and shot in the damn face, but we also get to see the more vulnerable Diesel, the one whose love for family and ice- cold Coronas helped elevate the Fast latter-day films into Hollywood’s most earnest franchise. “Gina, I’m home,” he declares in the trailer’s opening moments, causing our heart to grow at least two sizes.

Advertisement

Watch it below.

Bloodshot marks the directorial debut of Dave Wilson, who cut his teeth as a visual artist on video games like BioShock Infinite and Star Wars: The New Republic. Guy Peace and Eiza González round out the cast of the film, which premieres on February 21, 2020.