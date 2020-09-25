Hello, king. Screenshot : The Kelly Clarkson Show

Vin Diesel is made of muscle and light. He speaks, we listen . He dances , we watch. He sings, we groove. On Friday, the Fast & Furious star revealed the latest turn in his fascinating career—franchise transformer, breakdancing tutor, D&D advocate, Sidney Lumet collaborator—when he released his first dance track. It’s called “Feel Like I Do,” and the dystopian digital audience members of The Kelly Clarkson Show aren’t the only ones dancing to it.

Diesel teased the single during Clarkson’s daytime talk show, drawing upon his trademark earnestness while declaring, “I have another creative outlet, another way to show you or share with you my heart.” He also revealed that Norwegian DJ and producer Kygo was “one of the people who first believed in me, thus the reason he chose to release it via Kygo’s Palm Tree Records label.

The song, which you can hear below, is an ecstatic and starry-eyed bit of bass-heavy, atmospheric pop, exactly the sort of thing Dominic Toretto might get down to in a Manila dance club—right before clashing with an international gang of car-thieving terrorists, of course.

Seriously, though, there simply must be a place in the Fast franchise for Diesel’s earnest musical stylings. Play it during the scene when they go to space. Let the aliens dance to it. Dom can teach them to breakdance. He can hot-wire a UFO and blast it across goddamned Mars. You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts!

