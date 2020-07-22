Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

VH1 takes the legendary queens to Sin City in new docu-series RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue

shannonlmiller
Shannon Miller
Filed to:TV
TVVH1Rupaul's drag raceRuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue
L to R: Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls, Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo, Asia O’Hara, Yvie Oddly, and Derrick Berry (VH1)
Never underestimate RuPaul’s ability to expand the Drag Race-iverse: VH1 has announced yet another installment of the dolled-up franchise with RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue, a new docuseries that follows six celebrated alumni as they mount their Las Vegas residency. For six episodes, fans of Asia O’Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls, Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo, and season 11 winner Yvie Oddly will get a deeper look at all of the charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and physics-defying padding talent that goes into a stage show befitting of the Las Vegas strip.

The news comes just two days before the season finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars season 5, which airs this Friday, July 24 at 8 PM EST. While the Emmy-winning Drag Race franchise has its fair share of competitions and makeover shows, this is the first related docuseries to premiere on network television. Other unscripted shows that feature Drag Race talent can be found on producer World Of Wonder’s dedicated streaming service WOW Presents Plus, Netflix, and HBO, which airs A.V. Club favorite We’re Here.

The series is set to premiere on August 21 at 8 PM EST with an extended look set to air during the All-Stars 5 finale. In the meantime, you can check out the sneak peek below.

