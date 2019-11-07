Vanessa Hudgens adds time travel to her Netflix Christmas career with The Knight Before Christmas

High School Musical’s Vanessa Hudgens is becoming to Netflix holiday movies what Lacey Chabert is to the Hallmark Channel. Following up on her double role in last year’s princess-and-pauper-themed The Princess Switch, Hudgens will appear this year in the holiday time-travel tale The Knight Before Christmas in which “A medieval English knight is magically transported to the present day where he falls for a high school science teacher who is disillusioned by love,” says Netflix. That medieval knight is played by Poldark’s Josh Whitehouse, no stranger to period pieces (he’ll also play Randy in the upcoming Valley Girl re-make).

Netflix continues that “Brooke [Hudgens] helps Sir Cole [Whitehouse] navigate the modern world and helps him discover how to fulfill his mysterious one true quest—the only act that will return him home. But as he and Brooke grow closer, Sir Cole begins to wonder just how much he wants to return to his old life.” Because we’ve seen Netflix movies before, we suspect this pair ends up in the same place, either with him joining her world, or her heading back to his, Kate And Leopold style. Sure, the days of knights and jousts may seem rather glamorous, but here’s hoping Brooke opts for the timeline with indoor plumbing. We’ll find out when the movie opens on Netflix on November 21.