Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (Getty Images)

San Diego Comic Con is usually pretty good for the Marvel sect, but it was really good this year, especially for fans of Thor: Ragnarok. Taika Waititi, who breathed new life into the Thor films, will direct Thor: Love and Thunder, which will find Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor. When Tessa Thompson, who played Valkyrie in Ragnarok, had the mic, she said as king of New Asgard her first order of business was to find her queen. Everybody promptly lost their shit.



For one, the MCU is finally highlighting the bisexual identity Valkyrie has in the comics, thus following through on Thompson’s desire to be true to the character. Secondly, it gives fans even more confidence to ship away Valkyrie and another female character. And, boy, is there already a strong frontrunner in Captain Marvel.

Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson have stoked this particular love flame a few times, each giving fans of the ship tons of hope that the two characters will have a romance in an upcoming film (or films, if you’re feelin’ lucky). At the Endgame premiere, Larson was very happy to be in Thompson’s presence—who wouldn’t be?—and Thompson has already designated Carol Danvers as someone Valkyrie would definitely spoon with.

Sure, she has Lashana Lynch’s Maria Rambeau, who many posited as a companion for Carol, but, being human and all, she probably wouldn’t enjoy Captain Marvel flying off to other planets for years/decades at a time. That said, we’ll be getting an adult Monica Rambeau pretty soon, so the connection will live on.

On top of being psyched for a gay romance, it’s likely that Larson is probably losing her mind at the chance of working with Portman. The three women—Mighty Thor, Valkyrie, and Captain Marvel—just throwing cold ones back, destroying evil, maybe flirting a bit, is a very intriguing picture. Try to stay calm and hydrated as Marvel inches ever closer to a queer storyline.