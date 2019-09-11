Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

Although it sometimes lacks the “David Schwimmer is Robert Kardashian” punch of one of Ryan Murphy’s various productions, Noah Hawley’s Fargo remains one of the more exquisitely cast anthology shows on TV. Even beyond the obvious big gets—your Billy Bob Thorntons, your Kirsten Dunsts, your Ewan McGregors—Hawley’s Great Lakes noir has always had a knack for filling out its roster with TV heavy hitters, from Allison Tolman to Bokeem Woodbine to Carrie Coon.

We can now add Orange Is The New Black’s Uzo Aduba to the show’s list of televisual ringers, with Variety reporting that the actress—best known for playing Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren on the recently-ended Netflix series—has joined the show’s upcoming fourth season. This is actually Aduba’s second instance of hopping into the FX family of shows in recent months; she also recently signed on for Cate Blanchett’s miniseries about the Equal Rights Amendment, Mrs. America.

Advertisement

It’s been more than two years since Fargo last aired new episodes; the show’s third season wrapped up with its unsettling, ambiguous conclusion all the way back in June of 2017. This latest season will take the series timeline back even further than it’s ever gone; the series will reportedly take place in 1950s Kansas City, Missouri, with two crime families attempt to maintain an extremely tenuous peace between them. Chris Rock has already been attached to star.