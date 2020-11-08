Foo Fighters Photo : Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

When NBC announced that Adele would be hosting her first episode of Saturday Night Live recently, many fans speculated that the move—which, let’s be honest, was a bit unexpected—was all a setup for her to announce a long-awaited new album (after all, she apparently teased some friends with news about it in February). That didn’t turn out to be the case, though, with Adele saying on SNL that her new album is simply “not finished” and that she just wanted to “put on some wigs,” drink some wine, and have fun goofing around on SNL. (It was a fine episode, with at least one pretty clever sketch.)

The Foo Fighters, on the other hand, did show up for their appearance on Saturday Night Live last night with something to announce. They were the musical guest, which (no offense to musical guests) is probably an easier gig than hosting, but either way they performed a new song, “Shame Shame,” and later announced that it’ll appear on a new album coming early next year. As reported by Variety, the LP is called Medicine At Midnight and it’ll be available on February 5, 2021. Variety says it was “recorded at a 1940s-era house in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles and finished several months ago,” if those kinds of details impact how you feel about the music Dave Grohl and the Foos make. The album was also produced by Greg Kurstin, who previously worked on—dramatic pause—Adele’s 25. Full circle!