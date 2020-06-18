Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images ) , Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images )

Hollywood has Pete Davidson fever (for some reason), and now Davidson is set to team up with another Saturday Night Live cast member whose various successes in life are often accompanied with a “for some reason.” According to Variety, Davidson and SNL’s Colin Jost are set to star in Worst Man, which is apparently a “wedding comedy” for Universal and not a reality TV competition (har har). It’s about a couple that’s about to get married and the “family dramatics that ensue” before the big day, and while the Variety story doesn’t specify their roles, we’d guess that Jost will be playing a straight-laced groom-to-be and Davidson will be playing some kind of wild relative whose goofy antics drive everyone crazy—based on, you know, both of their whole deals.

Advertisement

Universal is currently shopping the project around to directors, so it might be a ways off still, but Variety notes that it’s coming as they both “ponder their future” with SNL, so this could be a sign of things to come. Davidson is in the middle of a big jump into the movie business, as we alluded to above, with this news coming shortly after the release of his new Judd Apatow vehicle The King Of Staten Island. He’s also going to appear in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, while Jost is going to be in the upcoming live-action-ish Tom & Jerry.